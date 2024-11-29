Barcelona not expected to risk midfield star against Las Palmas

Barcelona are back in La Liga action against Las Palmas this weekend but Dani Olmo is set to miss out.

La Blaugrana have been boosted by some positive fitness news in the lead up to the match with attacking duo Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal both passed fit.

The latter is expected to be brought straight back into the starting line up with Torres on the bench against the Canarians.

With the wider injury list largely unchanged, Olmo was the key update for the hosts, and he is only expected to feature on the bench.

🚨Barcelona are not expected to risk Dani Olmo in the starting XI vs Las Palmas tomorrow

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, the Spain international did not take a full part in the week’s final training session, with his fitness levels not yet at 100%.

Ahead of a busy December schedule, no risks will be taken over his return, despite a shortage of midfield options due to Marc Casado’s one-game league suspension for this game.