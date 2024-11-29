Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirms Lamine Yamal return and gives update on Ronald Araujo

manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Lamine Yamal will be back in action this weekend, as the Blaugrana welcome Las Palmas to Montjuic. The teenage superstar has been out of action since the start of the month, bBarcelona ut returned to training this week.

The 17-year-old’s absence saw Barcelona drop points twice in La Liga as he recovered from an ankle injury, but Flick told the press that he would be present against Las Palmas again.

“Lamine is back. He is ready to play. We will see if he starts or not. He can play, and he will play,” Flick explained.

Meanwhile Ronald Araujo has been back in training for the past week, and the German coach also gave an update on his fitness. The Uruguayan is building up his fitness after five months out, and is expected to play at some point before the winter break, sooner rather than later.

“He is training now, better every day. And at greater intensity. I wouldn’t say a specific date, but he is very close to playing games again.”

Another Blaugrana star coming back from a long injury is Gavi, who has now played 8 times, starting last weekend against Celta Vigo. With Marc Casado out suspended, he could be in line for a second start on Saturday.

“After a very long injury, it is not easy to come back. He is on a very good path. There is no doubt that he is in 100% physical shape. He is young, with a lot of potential. Today, in training, I was very satisfied with what I have seen. I expect you would like to know how much he will play.”

The league leaders play at 14:00 CEST on Saturday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with Las Palmas arriving on a run of four wins in their last six games.