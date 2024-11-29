Barcelona defender addresses future at club – ‘They have only told me…”

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has told the Danish press that he will be staying at the club for the foreseeable. The 28-year-old is out of contract in 2026, and in the next six to nine months will likely have to define his future in the Catalan capital.

During an interview with Danish TV channel TV2 (as carried by Sport), Christensen said he has had no talks with the club about leaving or staying. He has been linked with an exit, as Barcelona look to raise funds still.

“I can only speak about the conversations I have had with the club and so far they have only told me that I recover well and that they are looking forward to my return to the playing fields. Will I stay at Barcelona? Yes of course.”

Christensen has been out injured since the first game of the season for Barcelona, with an Achilles’ tendon issue that has caused his recovery to stretch into months, and recently he underwent a minor intervention. With Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez forming a strong partnership, he has his work cut out to win back a starting spot.

“I face it with the attitude that it will be difficult. They have done incredibly well and it is up to me to beat them. The ultimate goal is to come back and play as many games as possible, but it will be difficult.”

Last season Christensen was also used as a defensive midfielder by Xavi Hernandez, a position that has been reserved for Marc Casado so far.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Flick) about tactical matters in a while, but I played 6 games in the preseason. It could well be an option; but I think I will mainly play as a central defender. It’s also where I prefer to play.”

While he has generally performed well whenever on the pitch, especially during his first season in Spain, Christensen has battled fitness issues over the last 18 months. Barcelona will likely try to either renew his contract or sell him next summer, so as to avoid losing him on a free.