Barcelona defender a serious doubt for Las Palmas clash

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been playing almost every game this season at the age of 33, but is set to miss out against Las Palmas due to injury.

The Basque defender has been a leader at the back from day one for Hansi Flick, and alongside Pau Cubarsi, has set the tone for their defensive efforts. However following the Blaugrana’s 3-0 win over Brest, Martinez has been struggling with some muscle discomfort, and Sport say that unless he sees a dramatic improvement in the coming hours, he will not play against Las Palmas.

Wishing FC Barcelona a very happy 125th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ut02SJXo1g — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 29, 2024

If that is the case, it could be a first start for Eric Garcia since September, or youngster Sergi Dominguez could come back into the team. Las Palmas remain 17th, but have seen a dramatic turnaround under Diego Martinez, winning four of their last six games. While seven of them did come against lower league Ontinyent, Pio Pio have 16 goals across that period too.