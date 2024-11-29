Atletico Madrid star opens up on mental health struggles in injury recovery

15/08/2022 Saul Niguez of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the spanish league, La Liga Santander, football match played between Getafe CF and Atletico de Madrid at Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on August 15, 2022 in Getafe, Madrid, Spain. DEPORTES Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

Saul Niguez has opened up on his long road back from injury on loan at Sevilla this season.

With his career at a crossroads ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the Spanish international accepted a season-long loan out of Atletico Madrid, to revive his La Liga fortunes.

Los Rojiblancos were happy to offload him, with his contract expiring in 2026, and his future in Madrid in doubt.

However, his start to life in Andalucia was disrupted by a fresh injury setback, with a hip issue sidelining him since mid-September.

As he prepares to feature again before the end of 2024, the 30-year-old admitted the latest recovery has been the hardest of his career, including a spell back in Madrid to aid his recovery.

“When we trained at the stadium before the derby I had a bad time, I asked to do part of the recovery in Madrid because I wasn’t mentally well. The break was good for me as I missed the team and the important thing is to still contribute from the stands or the bench,” as per quotes from Marca.

“My intention was always to be as close as possible to my teammates. I feel much better, every day that passes I get more into rhythm. I have been training with the team for six days.”

Sevilla play host to Osasuna in La Liga action this weekend, and if Saul does not feature, he should see some action in the midweek Copa del Rey clash with Olot.