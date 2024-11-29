Athletic Club quietly confident of Europa League one with final prize on offer

Athletic Club fans will not want to get ahead of themselves, but so far things are going to plan in Europe for the Basque side. They could have had a Champions League place this year were it not for the unforgettable season Girona had, but it does allow them to dream of reaching the 2025 final of the Europa League – at San Mames.

Los Leones won 3-0 over Elfsborg with Adama Boiro the unlikely opening scorer, moving Athletic second in the table with 13 points, level with Lazio in first. They still have Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Viktoria Plzen to come, but they are on course to qualifty as one of the top seeds.

Relevo say that there is a quiet confidence in Bilbao that they can make a run deep into the Europa League, with Ernesto Valverde focusing his attentions on making that happen. ‘Txingurri’ is set on a successful season in Europe. The word is that so far they are yet to see a side notably better than them, and the Basques also have the joint-best defensive record in the competition.