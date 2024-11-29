Antoine Griezmann set for Atletico Madrid recall at Real Valladolid

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Diego Simeone is set to bring Antoine Griezmann back into Atletico Madrid’s starting XI at Real Valladolid.

The Argentinian coach opted to rest Griezmann for the midweek UEFA Champions League win away at Sparta Prague.

Griezmann came off the bench in Czechia, with a 30-minute cameo, as part of a plan to keep him refreshed for the incoming weeks.

The 33-year-old remains crucial to Simeone in the Spanish capital, with six goals and six assists already laid on so far this season across all competitions, alongside 12 starts in 14 La Liga games.

As per reports from Diario AS, Griezmann took part in training as part of what is expected to be this weekend’s starting XI on the road at Real Valladolid in league action.

Victory for Simeone’s charges will keep them in touch in the title race and extend a six-game winning run across league, cup and European games since the end of October.