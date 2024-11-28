“We are in luck” – Spain manager Luis de la Fuente praises emerging Real Madrid talent

Spain seem to have a never-ending conveyor belt of talent, and another to emerge in recent weeks has been Raul Asencio. Real Madrid’s defensive crisis has meant that the 21-year-old has made appearances in the club’s last three matches, during which he has proven himself to be more than capable.

Real Madrid officials are excited by Asencio, and that feeling is reciprocated by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente (via Diario AS), who will have his eye on the youngster for future national team squads.

“We already had him under control, he has been an international in several categories. But we have to give him time because we don’t want to go too fast and anticipate events. It is very good news for his club, for the player and for Spanish football. Raul is a great footballer of the future. We are in luck. He’s fantastic in very difficult games. He has the package and category to perform at Real Madrid.”

Centre-back is a position that is up for grabs in the Spain squad, so if Asencio can manage to retain his place in the Real Madrid line-up over the coming months, he could have a chance of being involved during the next international break in March.