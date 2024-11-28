Virgil van Dijk
Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk laughs off Real Madrid transfer link

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dismissed a potential transfer link to Real Madrid.

The Dutch international produced a superb defensive display against Los Blancos in the Reds 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at Anfield.

Van Dijk marshalled the home backline on the night to secure his first-ever career win over the defending European champions.

However, his long term future on Merseyside is unclear, with his contract expiring at the end of 2024/25 season.

Van Dijk’s representatives are in talks with the club over a fresh deal but no agreement has been reached.

The veteran centre back was asked by journalists from El Chiringuito about the possibility of a free transfer to Madrid in 2025 but he insisted there is no update at this stage.

“Do Real Madrid need a defender? But [Antonio] Rudiger is there, no? I’m fully focused on Manchester City this weekend and I have nothing else to say regarding my future,” he said.

The negotiations could roll on to the start of 2025 – where Van Dijk is eligible to open free transfer talks with non-English teams – but his preference is to stay on Merseyside.

La Liga Liverpool Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Virgil van Dijk

