“The best in Europe” – Jude Bellingham lauds Liverpool after Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat

Real Madrid’s disappointing start to their Champions League defence continued on Wednesday as they were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were second-best on the night, as the Premier League leaders continued their breathtaking start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Jude Bellingham spoke on the match to TNT Sports (via MD), and he admitted that he and his Real Madrid teammates were far from good enough, especially against a quality opposition like Liverpool.

“We didn’t control the game, we didn’t maximize the time we had the ball, we lost the ball a lot. They locked us in positions we couldn’t do years ago. It’s a bad result against the best in Europe, but it’s not a disgrace to lose here. We have three games left and it’s important to win them all to have a chance to go through.”

Barcelona may challenge Liverpool for being the best team in Europe at the moment, but it’s certain that Real Madrid are far away from that title at the moment. Things need to pick up soon for the reigning champions.