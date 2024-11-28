Real Madrid unmoved on January transfer stance despite continual injury problems

Real Madrid have had a very challenging first few months of the 2024-25 season, and that continued on Wednesday with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Liverpool. To make matters worse, Eduardo Camavinga has now joined the growing list of injured players after he suffered a hamstring problem during the second half at Anfield.

Camavinga has joined Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior in the medical room, as Carlo Ancelotti’s squad continues to be stretched thin. Lack of depth is becoming a big problem for Real Madrid, but despite this, Diario AS say that there are still no plans for any signings to be made during the upcoming winter transfer window.

2019 was the last time Real Madrid made a signing in January, and despite the club’s clear problems, it appears unlikely that this six-year streak will be broken. It remains to be seen whether this is a decision that club bosses end up regretting.