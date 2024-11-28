Real Madrid to be without key player for 2-3 weeks as injury crisis worsens

Real Madrid were already without the services of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior for Wednesday’s defeat at Liverpool, and that injury list was added to at Anfield as Eduardo Camavinga was forced off during the second half.

Camavinga appeared to suffer a hamstring injury, which sparked fears of another significant injury lay-off for the 21-year-old midfielder, who was already out for two months at the start of this season. However, it’s now been revealed that the problem is not too bad.

As per El Chiringuito, Camavinga is only expected to be out of action for 2-3 weeks, although this would still mean that he misses at least four matches.

🩹"CAMAVINGA estará 2 SEMANAS de BAJA como MÍNIMO". 👉Información de @JLSanchez78 pic.twitter.com/0i6ZfjaqCN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 28, 2024

Real Madrid will hope that Camavinga can be recovered for the match against Rayo Vallecano on the 14th December – if not, his return will be delayed until the Intercontinental Cup. It’s a blow for Carlo Ancelotti, although he is expected to imminently recover a ready-made replacement in Tchouameni ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Getafe.