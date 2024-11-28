Real Madrid struggling with further physical problems, multiple players affected ahead of Getafe clash

Real Madrid’s challenging start to the season continues on Wednesday as they were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool, which was also their third loss in five Champions League matches. Not only was it a poor performance from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but they are also dealing with physical problems that have affected numerous players.

Eduardo Camavinga suffered a mild hamstring injury at Anfield, and he is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks because of this. Further, Relevo journalist Jorge Picon has reported that several other Real Madrid players ended the match with discomfort, which has placed their involvement against Getafe this weekend being thrown into doubt.

Varios jugadores acabaron tocados el partido contra el Liverpool. Hoy les realizarán pruebas en Valdebebas para saber si pueden estar o no contra el Getafe. A Camavinga prácticamente se le descarta para el partido del domingo. 📲 @relevo — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) November 28, 2024

Real Madrid are already in the midst of an injury crisis, with Camavinga joining Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior in the medical room. Ancelotti’s squad is already being stretched thin, so they really cannot afford to have anyone else unavailable for Sunday’s fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.