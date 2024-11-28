Real Madrid icon on Kylian Mbappe struggles – “He looks unconfident, shy and scared”

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is currently living through one of the toughest moments in his career. He has struggled to live up to expectations during the early stages of his time at Real Madrid, and after another blank against Liverpool on Wednesday, which included a missed penalty, he now averages 0.5 goals per game.

As per MD, Real Madrid icon Guti believes that Mbappe’s confidence struggles are playing a big part in his poor form.

“We would all like to know what is happening to Mbappe. He looks unconfident, shy… Moments before taking the penalty he looked scared… In that sense he is surely not happy with his performance and wants something more. There is a lack of confidence, and to that you add that Real Madrid were waiting for him very anxiously and that he has come out of his PSG bubble in which he had everything under control.

“Mbappe has now come to another team where he will surely have to compete with great players to be the best, and all that costs. And the Real Madrid shirt is difficult… And that’s normal. It’s difficult to think that a player adapts so quickly and so quickly to a club like Real Madrid, where it’s very difficult to play.”

Because of their injury struggles, Real Madrid cannot afford to take Mbappe out of the firing line – Guti believes that this would not be the right course of action anyway.

“Taking him out of the team would be the worst of remedies, but we do have to protect him. And that’s why he’s at the best club. Real Madrid, Florentino Perez and Ancelotti are going to protect him because we all believe in him. I believe in him. The easy thing is to criticise and say that he’s not good enough… but Mbappe is one of the best players in the world.”