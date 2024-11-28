Pedro Rocha removed from Spanish Football Federation presidency race as National Court appeal rejected

Earlier this year, Pedro Rocha was suspended from his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation after Spain’s Sports Administrative Court (TAD) ruled that he had abused his power by dismissing former General Secretary Andreu Camps – this was considered as a breach of sports discipline regulations.

Rocha had appealed this decision, but as per Diario AS, this has now been rejected by the National Court. It means that he will not be able to re-take his position during the upcoming elections, as his suspension will last for two years.

It means that the Territorial must decide on a new leading candidate. As reported by Marca, an emergency meeting is already underway to determine who will take that position, with the likes of Salvador Gomar and Rafael Louzan believed to be in contention.

Spanish football has been sparkling on the pitch over the last 12-15 months, but off-field matters have somewhat overshadowed these achievements. It remains to be seen how things plays out from here, given that there is a lot of uncertainty.