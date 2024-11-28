“New Sergio Ramos” to sign three-year Sevilla contract with €30m release clause

In recent weeks, Sevilla have been working on first team contract renewals. Right-back is a position that needs to rubber-stamped due to the impending retirement of Jesus Navas, who will hang up his boots at the end of 2024, and the club has taken a significant step towards establishing the long-term planning of the position.

Jose Angel Carmona has primarily held the right-back spot during the season, and he is likely to remain as a starter going forward. His current deal ends next summer, but as per Diario AS, he has now agreed to extend his stay at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan until 2028.

Carmona, who has been likened to former Sevilla favourite Sergio Ramos, will also see his release clause rise from €20m to €30m. He almost joined Sporting CP during the summer, but will now aim to remain at Los Nervionenses for many years to come.

Carmona has been one of Sevilla’s most consistent performers this season, so tying him down to a new contract is very good business. He’s only 22 too, so there is plenty of room for him to continue improving.