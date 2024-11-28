Liverpool have reportedly confirmed their No.1 target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if he joins Real Madrid in 2025.

The Premier League leaders remain locked in talks with England international as his contract moves into its final months at the start of January.

The England international will be eligible for a free transfer exit in June if he does not agree a deal to renew his current bond before then.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are heavily rumoured to have held discussions over a possible January deal prior to the Reds 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Los Blancos.

The option to offload Alexander-Arnold mid-season is not on the agenda at Anfield but the club are working on Plan B options as the defender makes up his mind.

As per the latest update from German outlet Bild, Liverpool will launch an immediate offer for Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong, if Alexander-Arnold leaves.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been highlighted as a perfect choice to battle Conor Bradley for the right back spot next season.