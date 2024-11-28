Lionel Messi ‘honoured’ by Barcelona career

Lionel Messi has issued another emotional message to Barcelona fans.

The Argentina international is poised to sign a contract extension at Inter Miami in the coming weeks as he aims to stay on track to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his rejection of an invitation to attend Barcelona’s 125th anniversary gala this week, Messi remains iconic for the club, and his link is as strong as ever.

Messi is expected to take a break from action before the end of 2025, with Inter Miami already eliminated from the MLS play offs, and that could include a trip back to Barcelona.

As part of the serialised ‘El Nou Clam’ documentary, Messi has spoken about his love for the club, despite his playing career in Catalonia being over.

“I was lucky God took me to this place and made me spend most of my life in this wonderful club,” he said.

“It’s a special club, different from all the others, and it’s difficult to be a different club at the moment because of how things are handled in football today.

“The way the first team is represented, in the way we want it to be, is a great source of pride.”

Messi has previously labelled Barcelona’s start to the season as ‘spectacular, and despite a recent dip in domestic form, they remain ahead in the La Liga title race and on course for the UEFA Champions League knockouts in 2025.