Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sustain injury blows during Liverpool defeat, doubtful to face Getafe

Real Madrid cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. Eduardo Camavinga joined the growing list of players in the treatment room after he sustained a minor issue with his hamstring during Wednesday’s defeat at Liverpool, and as it turns out, he was not the only one to suffer with physical problems.

It was reported that several players were carrying discomfort in the aftermath of the match at Anfield, and according to Diario AS, three of those to be suffering are Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz.

In the next 24 hours, medical examinations will be conducted to determine whether Mbappe, Bellingham and Brahim are able to face Getafe on Sunday. It’s worth noting that Real Madrid will take on Athletic Club next Thursday, so it could be wise for the trio to be rested at the Santiago Bernabeu in order to ensure that they are at 100% for the trip to San Mames.