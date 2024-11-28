James Rodriguez set to leave Rayo Vallecano in January as possible Lionel Messi link-up emerges

James Rodriguez return to La Liga in the summer, signing a one-year contract with Rayo Vallecano. However, his time at Vallecas has been rather insignificant up until now, with only six appearances (and one start, vs Leganes) having been managed since his arrival at Vallecas.

Because of this lack of prominence, it is expected that he will look to leave Rayo at the earliest possible opportunity. His future has been the subject of significant speculation in recent weeks, and according to reports in the United States (via ED), the 33-year-old Colombian playmaker is attracting interest from Inter Miami.

It’s noted that Inter Miami have already started exploring the possibility of signing Rodriguez, who would likely be available at a reduced cost because of his situation at Rayo. If a deal can be pulled off, it would be rather remarkable to see the former Real Madrid star playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.