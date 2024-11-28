“I think it would be a good opportunity” – Sevilla backed to sign Bundesliga star for €3m

Earlier this week, Sevilla were linked with a move for Augsburg’s Ruben Vargas during the upcoming winter transfer window. Los Nervionenses are severely lacking in the winger department because of Chidera Ejuke’s long-term injury, which has left Peque Fernandez to being used as a makeshift option in recent weeks.

It’s almost certain that Sevilla will pursue a winger signing in January, as they have the financial freedom to do so. And as per a recent interview with Canal Sur Radio’s El Pelotazo program (via Marca), Swiss Football Federation director Pier Luigi Tami believes that Vargas would be a good addition to Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s squad.

“I think it would be a good opportunity for Ruben. Because of his characteristics, he could stand out because he is a very technical player. He is not only fast but press resistant, with dribbling as his greatest virtue. It would be important for him to play in Spain.”

According to the report, Sevilla could be able to acquire Vargas’ services for €2-3m, and at that price, little can surely go wrong.