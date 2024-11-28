Highly-rated Barcelona coach to remain on Hansi Flick’s staff irrespective of Thiago Alcantara arrival

Thiago Alcantara’s arrival as a coach during the summer was greatly warmly by those within and outwith Barcelona. However, he was forced to depart at the start of the season, and his replacement in Hansi Flick’s staff was Arnau Blanco, who was promoted from the youth categories.

Since being promoted, Blanco has earned rave reviews from those at Can Barca. As per Relevo, he is seen as someone that “is respected, translates less, doesn’t hide and is a born motivator.” Because of this, he has earned a permanently place on the first team coaching staff, and will not change irrespective of Thiago’s expected return to the club in January.

Barcelona appear to be doing many things right this season, and Blanco’s appointment to the first team is one of those. It will be interesting to see whether he can help Flick’s side continue their extremely strong start to the 2024-25 campaign.