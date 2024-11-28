Gavi and Frenkie de Jong pushing to replace Marc Casado vs Las Palmas

Barcelona will be forced into at least one change for their La Liga return at home to Las Palmas.

La Blaugrana head into the weekend with a four point lead at the top of the table as the Canarians land in Catalonia.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo was a frustrating return from the November international break with Marc Casado sent off late on in Galicia.

The Spain international now serves a one-game suspension and will miss out against Las Palmas.

From 14 league games so far in 2024/25, Casado has started 10 matches, and reports from Marca indicate a risky change to cover for his absence.

Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are the most likely to step in, with the former a more direct replacement for Casado, but both players are only just edging back to full fitness.

The duo have only started one league game each this season and both came off the bench in the midweek 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Brest.