Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong could be offered a shock route out of the club in 2025.

De Jong has finally worked his way back to full fitness, after a miserable series of injury setbacks in the last 12 months, which had placed his La Blaugrana career in danger.

The former Ajax playmaker has been eased back into action in recent weeks, alongside a recall to the Netherlands squad, for November’s two UEFA Nations League games.

However, rumours persist over the club’s long-term plan for him, with the 27-year-old out of contract in Catalonia in 2026.

Recent reports indicate Barcelona have now withdrawn their offer to extend his contract and they will now look to sell him next summer.

With that plan placing him inside the final year of his deal, interested clubs will be angling for a cut-price deal, and reports from Fichajes.net claim Liverpool are monitoring him.

Arne Slot is rumoured to be keen on working with his fellow Dutchman at Anfield, with his skillset matching the new tactical philosophy at the club, in a midfield unit with international teammate Ryan Gravenberch.