Florentino Perez to hold crunch talks with Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid’s difficult season continues

On Wednesday, Real Madrid suffered their third defeat in five matches as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League. It is also a result that leaves the reigning champions in a rather precarious position in their bid to reach the knockout stages of European football’s premier competition – because of this, the pressure is building once again on head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has been under pressure in recent weeks, although back-to-back wins against Osasuna and Leganes had alleviate this somewhat. However, the defeat at Liverpool has made things more precarious for the Italian.

As per Marca, Ancelotti is set to hold talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the next couple of days, and it will be during this discussions that he is made aware of how tenable his position is as manager.

For now, Ancelotti continues to be counted on by Real Madrid, although it would be no surprise if this season was his last in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu – especially considering that Xabi Alonso is expected to be available next summer.