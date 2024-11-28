Barcelona to recover two important attacking players for Las Palmas fixture

After back-to-back winless matches against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, Barcelona were victorious earlier this week against Brest in the Champions League. Now, the task will be to get back on track in La Liga, having conceded five points in the title race over the last two matchdays.

Breaking: Barcelona plan to offload Frenkie de Jong next summer due to underwhelming performances since joining from Ajax, and his refusal to renew his contract. The club fear he aims to leave for free in 2026, but will push for an exit in 2025, either through a transfer or by… pic.twitter.com/2JxRHLmFue — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 28, 2024

On Saturday, Hansi Flick’s side will host Las Palmas at the Estadi Olimpic, which will be their third match in a run on seven fixtures in three weeks. Because of this, it will be necessary for changes to be made from the Brest match, and fortunately, Barcelona will have more options to choose from.

As per Sport, Flick will be able to count on Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, with both players back in training after ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. Barring any setbacks, they will receive the medical green light before Saturday.

Barcelona are also counting down the days until Ansu Fati returns from injury. He suffered a hamstring problem before this month’s international break, and a comeback in mid-December is expected.