Barcelona eye defensive star as 2025 defensive target

Barcelona are expected to target a new defender in 2025 as part of a squad reshuffle.

As finances improve in Catalonia, the club are able to stretch themselves more in transfer windows, after years of cut price deals.

There is a strong chance of another big money sale – to improve that fiscal situation – and a new centre back is on the agenda for La Blaugrana.

As per reports from Diario AS, Barcelona are looking at Bologna star Jhon Lucumi, with his current contract ending in 2026 and no progress over a renewal in Italy.

Lucumi has a €25m release clause in his contract with the Serie A side with Barcelona considering him as an option in January and in next summer’s transfer window.

Bologna are not actively looking to sell Lucumi, and Barcelona will need to put forward at least the €25m clause, if they are to kick start possible negotiations in the coming months.