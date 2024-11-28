Barcelona confirm Pedri’s contract extension length as talks continue

Barcelona have no doubts over securing a contract extension for Pedri in 2025.

La Blaugrana have been in talks with the midfielder and his representatives since the start of season over a renewal on his current deal.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, talks between all parties are progressing positively, with an update imminent.

The details on the new contract are the key focus for Barcelona fans with his current deal due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Pedri is expected to agree terms on a new agreement before January with his fresh deal stretching on until the end of the 2029/30 campaign.

Barcelona are delighted by Pedri’s return to full fitness, following a series of injury issues, and he now looks set to realise his full potential for both club and country.

Pedri is back in action for Barcelona on November 30 as the current La Liga leaders host Las Palmas in Catalonia.