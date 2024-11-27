“We are not out of the Champions League” – Girona manager Michel Sanchez defiant after Sturm Graz defeat

Girona’s first-ever Champions League campaign has been every tough, and their woes continued on Wednesday with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Austrian side Sturm Graz, who collected their first points in the league phase with that result.

As per MD, Girona head coach Michel Sanchez analysed where it went wrong for his side. Despite the bleak situation, he is also remaining optimistic ahead of the remaining three fixtures.

“The team had control of the ball, but lacked the goal. We had the control of the game we wanted, but we lacked aggressiveness and as the game progressed we lost forcefulness in the final third to generate scoring options.

”We have to turn the page. We always analyse and we must accept that we have lost, but we are not out of the Champions League, so we will have to keep fighting. We know the difficulty, but the challenge is there. I thought today’s game was key and now I think the key is the next three.”

Girona face Liverpool next, which is bound to be another very difficult match for Michel’s side.