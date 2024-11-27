WATCH: Real Madrid waste glorious chance to equalise as Kylian Mbappe penalty is saved

Real Madrid are on course for a third defeat in five Champions League matches this season, having fallen behind soon to Liverpool soon after half time. They have just had a glorious chance to equalise, but it has come and gone.

It was Alexis Mac Allister that opened the scoring for Liverpool on 52 minutes, although Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Andy Robertson felled substitute Lucas Vazquez inside the area. However, the chance has gone begging as Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has denied Kylian Mbappe from 12 yards.

Caoimhin Kelleher denies Kylian Mbappé from the spot!

Kylian Mbappé falla el penal.

KELLEHER SAVES MBAPPE'S PENALTY

It’s not a great penalty from Mbappe. It’s at a good height for Kelleher, who guesses the right way to palm the ball to safety. The pressure is bound to mount on the 25-year-old Frenchman now, especially if Real Madrid cannot find a way back into this match.

The clock is running out for Real Madrid, who are on course for their third defeat in five league phase matches.