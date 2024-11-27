Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid let off as Liverpool miss their own penalty

Real Madrid are staring down the barrel of a third defeat in five league phase matches in the Champions League, having down 1-0 down to Liverpool at Anfield. It could have been even worse for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but for the hosts missing a glorious opportunity to double their advantage.

It has been an action-packed second half on Merseyside. Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead on 52 minutes, and although Real Madrid were awarded a penalty soon after, Kylian Mbappe’s effort was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. Now, Liverpool have missed their own spot-kick as Mohamed Salah has dragged his effort wide of Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

Mbappe’s penalty was not good, but somehow, Salah’s has proven to be even worse. Real Madrid can breathe a huge sigh of relief at avoiding a two-goal deficit, and it could given them renewed belief in their search of an equalising goal in this Champions League contest.

Posted by

Tags Champions League Liverpool Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News