WATCH: Real Madrid let off as Liverpool miss their own penalty

Real Madrid are staring down the barrel of a third defeat in five league phase matches in the Champions League, having down 1-0 down to Liverpool at Anfield. It could have been even worse for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but for the hosts missing a glorious opportunity to double their advantage.

It has been an action-packed second half on Merseyside. Alexis Mac Allister gave Liverpool the lead on 52 minutes, and although Real Madrid were awarded a penalty soon after, Kylian Mbappe’s effort was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. Now, Liverpool have missed their own spot-kick as Mohamed Salah has dragged his effort wide of Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

Liverpool have the chance to extend their lead but Mo Salah misses the penalty ❌ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/jWimbuqvAX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

Mo Salah misses the penalty too! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2SCwSCF2T6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2024

MO SALAH MISSES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT 😳 pic.twitter.com/xnPIacPU4b — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 27, 2024

Mbappe’s penalty was not good, but somehow, Salah’s has proven to be even worse. Real Madrid can breathe a huge sigh of relief at avoiding a two-goal deficit, and it could given them renewed belief in their search of an equalising goal in this Champions League contest.