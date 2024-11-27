WATCH: Real Madrid heading for third Champions League defeat as Liverpool go 2-0 up

Real Madrid are heading for their third defeat in five league phase matches in this season’s Champions League. With a little under 15 minutes remaining at Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have gone 2-0 down to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It was Alexis Mac Allister that opened the scoring for the hosts soon after the second half kicked off. On the hour mark, Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty for Real Madrid, and he was followed by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah only 10 minutes later.

In the end, it is Mbappe that is paying for his miss more as Liverpool have now doubled their lead courtesy of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool DOUBLE their lead! Cody Gakpo comes off the bench to score a towering header 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bCfR5aK6lp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

Gol de Gakpo. Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/RrO5nJOFKD — MT2 (@madrid_total2) November 27, 2024

CODY GAKPO SCORES MINUTES AFTER ENTERING THE FIELD 💥 pic.twitter.com/8i6bfZTNL0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 27, 2024

Real Madrid are now surely heading for another disappointing defeat in this 2024-25 season. Ancelotti’s side have been second-best at Anfield, and if the result stays the same under full time, it would be a deserved loss for the reigning European champions, who will remain on six points in the league phase standings.