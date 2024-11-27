Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind at Anfield as Alexis Mac Allister breaks deadlock for Liverpool

Real Madrid have already lost twice in their opening four league phase matches (vs Lille and AC Milan) in this season’s Champions League, and they are now on course to lose in MD5 too after falling behind against Liverpool at Anfield.

There were no goals in the first half, but only seven minutes into the second period, Liverpool have broken the deadlock courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister. It’s a very well-worked goal from The Reds, as the Argentine midfielder exchanged passes with Conor Bradley on the edge of the box before firing across Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid have been second best at Anfield, and on the balance of play, they are now deservedly behind. They managed to overcome a two-goal deficit on their last away match against Liverpool, and they will need to come from behind again if they are to avoid a third Champions League defeat of the season.

