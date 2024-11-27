Vinicius Junior misses out on major award again after Ballon d’Or snub

On Wednesday, the 2024 Golden Man award was revealed by Tuttosport, just over a month after the Ballon d’Or ceremony which was hosted by France Football. Rodri Hernandez took home that award, with Vinicius Junior narrowly missing out. For the Golden Man honour, which is given out to players over the age of 21, they were both overlooked.

As per MD, Toni Kroos has scooped the award four months after he officially retired from professional football. He finished first ahead of Vinicius, with Rodri completing the podium places.

Kroos was in imperious form during his final season in football, and he played a major role in Real Madrid winning La Liga and the Champions League – his impact has been amplified further by Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s struggles during the current campaign.

It is very nice for Kroos to deservedly take home this award, and it can be seen as a good ending to his playing career. Real Madrid are bound to be very pleased for him.