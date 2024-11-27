Valencia in talks to orchestrate Spanish starlet’s return to La Liga in January

Valencia do not have many resources to count on for the upcoming winter transfer window, but despite this, it is essentially that they sign a new right-back. Thierry Correia’s ACL injury means that Los Che are short in the position for the remainder of the season, so this will need to be addressed.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a loan move for Ivan Fresneda was being considered, and according to Diario AS, talks have already started between Valencia and Sporting CP for the 20-year-old, who has only managed 17 appearances since he joined the Portuguese giants from Real Valladolid in 2023.

Sporting are willing to allow Fresneda to leave on loan, and the total cost should be affordable to Valencia. Furthermore, it is also expected that a buy option will be included in the agreement. This could end up being a deal that suits all parties, and it would especially allow the young defender to get his promising career back on track.