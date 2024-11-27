“The club that gave me and taught me everything” – 29-year-old looking forward to Barcelona reunion

This weekend, Las Palmas will make the trip to the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic to take on La Liga leaders Barcelona. For Sandro Ramirez, it will be a special occasion as he prepares to face his former club.

As per Sport, Sandro spoke glowingly on Barcelona, whom he is looking forward to facing again.

“The club that gave me and taught me everything, in which I learned a lot, where I was formed as a player and a person.

“They dominate many facets of the game. They have possession, they create turnovers very quickly, they come out in transitions, they make a lot of changes of orientation… They are one of the best teams in the world, they have changed with the new coach, they do things that they did not do before, but we have to trust ourselves. We have competed on a one-to-one basis with the big teams this season, and that will be the idea against Barcelona.”