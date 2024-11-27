Real Madrid injury crisis continues as key performer suffers hamstring problem during Liverpool defeat

Real Madrid’s injury problems have been a nightmare for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is currently without the services of David Alaba, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior. Another name that has now been added to the list is Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga missed the first two months of the season after injuring his knee before the UEFA Super Cup final in August, and during the second half of Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, he suffered a suspected hamstring strain, as reported by Marca.

At this stage, the severity of the issue has yet to be determined, with tests set to be conducted in the next 24-48 hours.

Camavinga is a key performer for Real Madrid, so they cannot afford to be without his services for too long. They should have Tchouameni, who would be a direct replacement back in the next 7-10 days, but it’s still a big blow if he’s out for a significant period of time.