Real Madrid fall to disappointing defeat as Liverpool emerge victorious from Champions League showdown

Real Madrid are in a rather precarious in the Champions League, having fallen to their third defeat in five league phase matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were second-best against Liverpool, eventually falling to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

The first half was evenly contested, and neither side was able to force a goal. However, it only took seven minutes into the second period for Liverpool to break the deadlock after a well-worked goal that was finished off by Alexis Mac Allister.

Both sides would then miss a penalty before the 70th minute. Andy Robertson’s foul on Lucas Vazquez allowed Kylian Mbappe to step up, but his effort was saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Not long after, Mohamed Salah dragged his own effort wide from 12 yards. In the end, it was Mbappe that was regretting his miss more as Liverpool doubled their advantage on 77 minutes courtesy of Cody Gakpo.

The result means that Real Madrid currently sit 24th – in the final play-off position – in the league phase standings with three matchdays to go.