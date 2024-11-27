Real Madrid dressing room feel Kylian Mbappe has not been angry enough since arriving

Real Madrid are set to go into a major Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield, aware that if they lose, it could mean farewell to their hopes of finishing in the top eight. With the stakes higher, and Vinicius Junior out injured, the hope is that it will spark Kylian Mbappe into life.

According to Relevo, Mbappe has the approval of the Real Madrid dressing room. Since arriving he has not caused any issues with anyone, he has been cheerful, intelligent and relaxed. However they are still waiting for the Mbappe that drags his team forward during adversity.

The hope is at the white house that the Liverpool match will set a fire under Mbappe, who will be playing from his preferred position on the left. They are waiting to see an Mbappe that gets angry when Real Madrid lose, and is annoyed by others outshining him, in the same way that Karim Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo did during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has kept a relatively low profile since arriving in Madrid, with the exception of a trip to Sweden during the October international break. While there were plenty that did not want to see an ego-heavy Mbappe arrive at the club and potentially upset a happy dressing room, clearly there is a balance to be found with the character that drives the elite forward.