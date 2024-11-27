Michael Owen warns Trent Alexander-Arnold about leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid – ‘I lost control’

Former Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen had one of the most interesting and curious careers in his playing days, but has witnessed a number of sides of the game. He has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold about joining Los Blancos ahead of the big match between the two sides.

Owen moved to Real Madrid in 2004, having become England’s star man at the 1998 World Cup, and won the Ballon d’Or as a young striker for Liverpool. Owen was a goal machine at the time, but when he moved to Real Madrid to join David Beckham, things did not go to plan. Owen told The Telegraph how things went wrong.

“The Trent situation is an interesting one… Trent has done everything for Liverpool. He adores Liverpool. If he goes, no one should begrudge him a different experience in his life and career,” Owen remarked.

“When the chance came, I felt I had to give it a go. Growing up, if you ask most people what is the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid is the holy grail for a footballer.”

“I never had big ambitions to play abroad, really, but I fit the bill as the type of player they pursued. If you are scoring goals, are a creative midfielder, or an amazing, unique type of right-back like Trent, you are seen as a marquee signing.”

“They wanted me with [Luís] Figo, [Zinedine] Zidane, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos. I looked at that and thought it would have been harder not to score. I thought long and hard about leaving Liverpool, but in the end something inside told me I would regret it if I didn’t give it a go.”

“The moment I chose to go to Real Madrid I lost control of my career and what the perceptions of it are,” Owen said, noting that he does not go back to Anfield as he no longer feels wanted.

Real Madrid are currently pursuing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer for next summer, with his contract at Liverpool up at the end of the season. The England international should at least receive more support from the club, and will have Jude Bellingham, one of his good friends there too. Los Blancos are set to meet with Liverpool today to dicuss Alexander-Arnold.