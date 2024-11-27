Journalist explains Julen Lopetegui’s version of Gerard Pique ultimatum – ‘It’s a lie’

Gerard Pique was back in the headlines over the weekend after recounting a chastening event, where Spain captain Sergio Ramos and manager Julen Lopetegui at the time asked him to apologise publicly after the 1-O referendum in Catalonia. Lopetegui has told the press his side of events, although has not addressed it himself publicly.

The West Ham United manager was explained ‘indignant’ when he heard Pique’s version of events. Pique recounted how after the illegal referendum, in which Spanish police handed out reprisals to the Catalan peaceful Catalan people, beating them at polling stations, Lopetegui and Ramos took him aside at the Spain camp. The Basque manager allegedly asked him to apologise for his stance on the matter, and hold a press conference where he would read a statement handed to him by Lopetegui.

The Basque manager has told Elias Israel of Cadena Cope that the incident Pique is referring to occurred around nine months later before the 2018 World Cup. Lopetegui’s version of events is that they asked Pique to say something about the matter publicly and appeal to national unity for the good of the team, to which Pique responded that he would rather give a press conference. Lopetegui did not stand in his way. Israel also noted that Lopetegui will not contest Pique publicly.

Until either story is confirmed, it will be difficult to confirm whose is more accurate. It would lend Lopetegui’s version a little more credibility if he were to say his piece publicly, but at a delicate time in his West Ham tenure, it is understandable he may not want to get into a war of words in the press.