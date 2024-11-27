Joao Felix comparison adds extra smile for Atletico Madrid

While much of the talk for the past week or two has been about the future of Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, in another sense, Los Rojiblancos did enter a new era this summer. The most expensive signing in their history, Joao Felix, left the club after five unsuccessful years, including 18 months of loan spells at Barcelona, and their second-most expensive signing, Julian Alvarez, arrived.

Chelsea will reportedly fork out €52m for Felix, which many in the Spanish capital regard as a good deal, but the is still a major loss on the €129m they spent. Alvarez came through the door as their next franchise player, signed to take the mantle from Antoine Griezmann when he leaves. He cost €75m plus €20m in variables from Manchester City, and had a slow start to life in Madrid.

Enzo Fernandez comments under Julián Álvarez’s Atleti win post. pic.twitter.com/ep0RgaYR0k — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 26, 2024

Following his brace against Sparta Prague, including two excellently taken goals, Diario AS point out that his total of 9 in 20 games is the same amount that Felix reached in his 36 appearances in his first campaign. Alvarez is also halfway to his career best total of 19 in European football already too.

It should be pointed out that Felix was just 18 when he moved, and making his first switch abroad, and he was much more likely to need a period of adaptation. At 24, and already established as a Champions League winner and World Cup winner, much more should be expected of Alvarez now than was of Felix then. All the same, Alvarez’s tally is promising, in an Atletico side that have been missing a reliable number nine for some time.