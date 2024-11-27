“I wanted to do myself damage” – Pep Guardiola appears in front of press with marks on head

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is no doubt struggling to come to terms with the run his side is on, but he was a chastening side on Tuesday night. The former Barcelona man appeared in front of the press with marks on his head and a cut on his nose after his side threw away a three-goal lead in the final stages of their Champions League tie with Feyenoord.

City were on the worst run in Guardiola’s career before they welcomed the Dutch side to the Etihad, chaining five defeats in a row together. The manner in which City halted that run will have done little to lower Guardiola’s blood pressure though.

Speaking after the match to press, as quoted by Cadena SER, the Catalan coach explained them away, saying “With my finger, I want to harm myself,” with a smile.

Given how intensely Guardiola lives football, and how quickly the pressure has risen at City, it is a concerning sight. Hopefully it was a passing episode, but in most workplaces, a safety protocol would be kicking into action at this point. Exactly how he did that damage to himself remains unclear. With a trip to Anfield on Sunday to face Premier League leaders Liverpool, things are not getting easier either.