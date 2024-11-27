Hansi Flick manager slowing down recovery of star Barcelona player

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had suffered a defeat and a loss without Lamine Yamal on the pitch due to his ankle injury, and it might have been tempting to bring him back sooner than necessary for their clash against Brest in the Champions League. In hindsight, Flick was quite right, but the prospect of a mini-crisis did not see the German waver.

Flick was seen speaking to Lamine Yamal on the pitch after the Brest match in intense conversation, and revealed in his press conference after the match that he had told the teenager that he hoped to be able to use him on Saturday against Las Palmas. Various reports say that Flick gave him the green light to return to training on Wednesday.

Lamine Yamal will be announced as the winner of the Golden Boy award today. @sport pic.twitter.com/z259NgLq5E — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 27, 2024

According to Diario AS, Lamine Yamal was still experiencing pain last week in his ankle, but by the weekend he was without any symptoms. He tested his ankle out on Sunday with his teammates, and was practically fine, and could have played without any issues on Tuesday with some strapping. However Flick was steadfast – he did not want any unnecesary risks.