Champions League woes continue for Girona as Sturm Graz secure priceless victory

It is now four defeats out of five for Girona in their inaugural Champions League campaign, after Michel Sanchez’s side fell to a 1-0 loss away at Sturm Graz.

The first half saw Girona have the better of proceedings, although few chances were created by either side. The best one went to Ivan Martin, who somehow missed the target from inside the six-yard box.

That miss was punished in the second half as Sturm Graz opened the scoring on the hour mar courtesy of former Arsenal striker Mika Biereth.

Girona would dominate the remainder of the match, but they were unable to find an equaliser in Austria. Substitute Cristhian Stuani had two good chances late on, but he was unable to convert either.

The result means that Girona remain on three points in the league phase standings. They face Liverpool at Montilivi in their next fixture, and at this stage, their chances of progression are very low.