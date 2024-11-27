Carlo Ancelotti gives public backing to Kylian Mbappe after penalty miss against Liverpool

Real Madrid have recorded their third defeat in five Champions League matches, as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Wednesday night. It is a result that means that the reigning champions are in precarious in the league phase standings, as they currently sit in the final play-off position (24th place).

It was a disappointing night for Real Madrid, and as per Marca, Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of his side’s performance.

“We did fine in the first half. We defended well as a unit. The transitions were good, but we made the wrong decisions with the final ball. We could’ve levelled it with the penalty. We will improve.”

Ancelotti also gave his public backing to Kylian Mbappe, who saw his penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher when the score was still 1-0.

“Kylian Mbappe has everyone’s support and will soon emerge from this difficult time. He is an extraordinary player, we must be patient. He’s doing well and adapting well.”

Real Madrid will now look to bounce back this weekend when they host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are back in Champions League action in two weeks’ time as they travel to face Atalanta.