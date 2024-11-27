“Best in the world” – Gareth Bale backs Kylian Mbappe to bounce back from underwhelming start at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has had an underwhelming start to life as a Real Madrid player, which has led to increased scrutiny on his shoulders. That has multiplied on the back of Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, during which he missed a crucial penalty.

With the match poised at 1-0, Mbappe saw his effort saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. It means another blank for the 25-year-old, who has nine goals in 18 appearances so far this season.

It’s been tough for Mbappe, but one person that is backing him to come good soon is former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, as per TNT Sports (via Sport).

“He is the best in the world and it is a matter of time before he proves it. He and Salah have missed penalties, but since Liverpool won, we will only talk about Mbappe’s.”

On the match itself, Bale was critical of his former side.

“Liverpool were much better than Real Madrid by far. They dominated the game from the start to the end.”