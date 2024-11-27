Barcelona star whistled by own fans during Champions League win over Brest

Barcelona had a fairly relaxed night in the Champions League against Brest on Tuesday night, circulating the ball with ease in a calm 3-0 win. It was very much a good night for Hansi Flick and his squad, who got back to winning ways after a defeat to Real Sociedad and draw at Celta Vigo, with one notable exception.

While Flick may have been saving him for Sunday against Las Palmas, given Marc Casado is out due to suspension, Frenkie de Jong was once again on the bench at Montjuic. The Dutchman came on in the final five minutes for Pedri, who was given an ovation after a strong showing. When de Jong came on though, there were a number of whistles heard too. Sport open the door to the idea that the faith he has had from Hansi Flick might be changing, with Gavi back from injury.

Hansi Flick's latest tactical adjustment, dubbed "the magic square" has revitalized Barcelona after setbacks against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo. The midfield square of Marc Casadó, Pedri González, Dani Olmo, and Fermín López dominated, with Casadó working tirelessly, Pedri… pic.twitter.com/i1U56ombff — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 27, 2024

Earlier this week it was reported that Barcelona’s hierarchy were frustrated with his contributions up to this point, feeling he lacks the agressiveness and commitment necessary. De Jong will be more than used to negative reports aboout him in the local media, but generally over his Barcelona career he has enjoyed a starting spot. That looks like it might be slipping away from him with things as they are.