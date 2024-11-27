Barcelona star Pedri softens stance on Xavi Hernandez criticism – “I only said”

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez has publicly moved to soften the perceived criticism of former manager Xavi Hernandez, following accusations that the Blaugrana did not work hard enough under him. The pair reportedly had a tense relationship towards he end of Xavi’s tenure.

After a transcendent performance against Brest on Tuesday night, Pedri spoke to the press in the mix zone after the game. The Canary Islander turned just 22 this week, despite appearing as a veteran on the pitch.

“We do different work in the gym, I don’t mean to say that we did not work, as has been said. It’s a lie that I said we didn’t work with Xavi Hernandez,” he remarked to Sport.

“It’s simply that we work in a different way, in a way that for me, personally, works much better, and I have found that the method of training with rubber bands and other things suits me better.”

Ahead of the Brest game, it was reported that Pedri’s agents were to meet with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco to advance talks on a new deal. His current contract is up in 2026, and he has been underlined as the top priority for the Blaugrana.

“I still don’t know anything,” Pedri explained, “I was concentrated on the game. I will speak with my representatives, but I am happy here and what has to happen, will happen.”

In the second half of last season it was said that relations between Xavi and Pedri soured after a rumour that the former would be open to selling him. The Catalan manager cleared this up with Pedri, but there was also unease about how his fitness was handled last year, potentially regarding returns from injury that came too soon.