Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal romps to 2024 Golden Boy success

On Wednesday, Tuttosport revealed the winners of the 2024 Golden Boy, and it is no surprise that the winner is Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old has a magnificent breakthrough campaign in 2023-24, and he has now netted another honour because of this.

Golden Boy winner. ⭐️ A massive congratulations to Lamine Yamal on winning the award, making it three Barça winners in four years. pic.twitter.com/7AZw35P07n — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 27, 2024

As per Diario AS, Lamine Yamal was awarded 488 points out of a possible 500, making it a record winning margin. He beat out the likes of Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

It is also the third time in four years that a Barcelona player has won the Golden Boy award. Pedri was successful in 2021, while Gavi also brought it back to Catalonia the following year – now, it’s Lamine Yamal’s turn.

It was actually a double delight for Barcelona in these awards, as Femeni youngster Vicky Lopez took home the Golden Girl award. There is no doubt that the Blaugrana have very talented younger players in their midst, and La Masia is a big reason for that.